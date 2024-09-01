Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ganpati Puja 2024: A Complete List Of Rituals
Prana Pratishtha is a sacred ceremony performed by a priest to invite Lord Ganesh to reside in the pandal (temporary shrine) during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Source: Freepik
Shodashopachara is a 16-step ritual where devotees bathe an idol's feet, offer flowers, and apply sandalwood tilak, offering a divine blessing.
Source: Freepik
The idol is anointed with red sandalwood paste and yellow and red flowers.
Source: Freepik
Offering food: Devotees offer coconut, jaggery, and 21 modaks (sweet dumplings) to the idol.
Source: Freepik
A ghee lamp or diya is lit.
Source: Freepik
The idol is depicted wearing a sacred thread, with a Janeu placed on their left shoulder.
Source: Freepik
Vedic hymns, originating from religious texts like the Ganesh Upanishad, are chanted.
Source: Unsplash
Ganesh Uttar Puja is a final ritual of Ganesh Chaturthi, marking the end of the festival, while Ganpati Visarjan involves immersing an idol in water.
Source: Freepik