Republic Lifestyle Desk

Ganpati Puja 2024: A Complete List Of Rituals

Prana Pratishtha is a sacred ceremony performed by a priest to invite Lord Ganesh to reside in the pandal (temporary shrine) during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Source: Freepik

Shodashopachara is a 16-step ritual where devotees bathe an idol's feet, offer flowers, and apply sandalwood tilak, offering a divine blessing.

Source: Freepik

The idol is anointed with red sandalwood paste and yellow and red flowers.

Source: Freepik

Offering food: Devotees offer coconut, jaggery, and 21 modaks (sweet dumplings) to the idol.

Source: Freepik

A ghee lamp or diya is lit.

Source: Freepik

The idol is depicted wearing a sacred thread, with a Janeu placed on their left shoulder.

Source: Freepik

Vedic hymns, originating from religious texts like the Ganesh Upanishad, are chanted.

Source: Unsplash

Ganesh Uttar Puja is a final ritual of Ganesh Chaturthi, marking the end of the festival, while Ganpati Visarjan involves immersing an idol in water.

Source: Freepik