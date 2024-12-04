Gendenmarket-Strasburg Christmas Market, Top Christmas Markets Around The Globe In 2024

Strasbourg Christmas Market, the oldest in France and one of Europe's oldest, has been transforming the city into a winter wonderland since 1570.
Vienna's Christmas market showcases local artisans, hand-crafted goods, and specialties, while also showcasing the city's history and culture.
Munich Christmas market, dating back to the 14th century, returns with over 130 stalls selling goods and food on Marienplatz this year.
Prague Christmas Markets are a stunning display of local handicrafts and traditional treats, bringing locals and visitors together in a festive, winter wonderland setting.
La Part Dieu, a popular French restaurant in Kyoto, offers special Christmas meals at Hyatt Regency Kyoto, while downtown shopping offers festive displays and sales.
Albert Cuyp Market, established in 1905, is a popular destination in Amsterdam, attracting locals, tourists, students, day trippers, and entrepreneurs to its popular area.
London's Winter Wonderland, a 340-acre green space in Hyde Park, is a wintry paradise accessible via public transport and near tube stations, making it a convenient destination for visitors.
