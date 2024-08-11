Republic Lifestyle Desk
Geranium Oil For Hair: How To Best Use It
Mix 5 drops of geranium oil and 2 tablespoons of coconut oil for a scalp massage, massage for 10-15 minutes, and leave on for 30 minutes before washing with a mild shampoo.
Mix geranium oil, rosemary oil, yoghurt, and honey in a bowl, apply to damp hair, leave on for 20 minutes, and wash.
Argan oil conditioner, made from geranium oil, argan oil, and aloe vera gel, is applied to hair ends and left on for 20 minutes before washing.
Mix geranium oil, brewed green tea, and apple cider vinegar in a bowl for a hair rinse, promoting shine and strengthening hair strands after shampooing.
The lavender and geranium hair spray is a blend of geranium oil, lavender essential oil, distilled water, and witch hazel, formulated for daily use to enhance shine and strength in hair.
Blend 5 drops with a carrier oil for a leave-in hair serum.
Add 5 drops to your hair serum or oil for repair, protection and split ends.
