Republic Lifestyle Desk

Winter Delight: The Ultimate Buttery Pav Bhaji Recipe

Bhaji ingredients

- 1 cup mixed vegetables (cauliflower, carrots, peas, potatoes)
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 large tomato, chopped
- 1 tsp pav bhaji masala
- garam masala powder

Source: Freepik

- 1 tsp cumin powder
- Salt, to taste
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp oil
- 2 cups water
- Fresh cilantro, for garnish
 

Source: Freepik

Instructions:

 Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add onions and sauté until they're translucent.
 

Source: Freepik

 Add garlic, ginger, and mixed vegetables. Cook until the vegetables are tender. Add tomatoes, pav bhaji masala, garam masala powder, cumin powder, and salt. Mix well.

Source: Freepik

Add 2 cups of water, bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 10-15 minutes.

Source: Freepik

 Mash the vegetables using a potato masher or a spoon. Add butter and mix well.

Source: Freepik

Toast pav buns with butter and serve hot with a dollop of butter, garnished with cilantro.

Source: Freepik