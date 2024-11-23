Winter Delight: The Ultimate Buttery Pav Bhaji Recipe

Bhaji ingredients
- 1 cup mixed vegetables (cauliflower, carrots, peas, potatoes)
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 large tomato, chopped
- 1 tsp pav bhaji masala
- garam masala powder
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- Salt, to taste
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp oil
- 2 cups water
- Fresh cilantro, for garnish
Instructions:
Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add onions and sauté until they're translucent.
Add garlic, ginger, and mixed vegetables. Cook until the vegetables are tender. Add tomatoes, pav bhaji masala, garam masala powder, cumin powder, and salt. Mix well.
Add 2 cups of water, bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 10-15 minutes.
Mash the vegetables using a potato masher or a spoon. Add butter and mix well.
Toast pav buns with butter and serve hot with a dollop of butter, garnished with cilantro.
