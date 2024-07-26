Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ginger, Greek Yoghurt, Apples: 5 Foods To Boost Your Appetite
Ginger stimulates appetite by triggering digestive enzymes and relieving nausea. Consume ginger in moderation through tea, ale, or adding fresh ginger to meals to boost appetite.
Apples can help boost appetite due to their high fiber, sweet taste, and aromatic scent, which stimulate digestion and hunger. Eating a small apple before meals can help increase appetite.
Yogurt can help boost appetite due to its high protein, probiotics, and calcium content, which support gut health and stimulate hunger.
Ciabatta bread can help boost appetite due to its crunchy crust and soft interior, which stimulates the brain's appetite centers and releases hunger hormones.
Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds, can help boost appetite due to their high healthy fat and protein content. Snacking on a small handful about 30 minutes.
Eggs can help boost appetite due to their high protein content and rich, savory flavor, which stimulates hunger and satisfaction. Having a small serving of eggs before meals can help increase appetite
Berry smoothies can help boost appetite with their sweet and tangy flavor, and high water content, which stimulates hunger and supports healthy digestion.
