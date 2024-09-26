Republic Lifestyle Desk
Glass Skin Care: Tips To Achieve A Flawless, Radiant Complexion
The Korean skincare routine involves a double cleanse, removing makeup and debris, followed by deep cleaning with micellar water or makeup remover towelettes.
Regular exfoliation can improve skin texture and remove dead skin, promoting a smoother, more radiant appearance, although everyone's skin has a unique texture.
Glass skin requires hydration for a healthy, dewy complexion. After cleansing and toning, apply a facial serum to damp skin.
Sheet masks are a great way to pamper your glass skin by boosting moisture and locking in hydration, addressing your skincare concerns.
Layering lightweight serum-meets-moisturizer hybrids under thicker creams can maintain skin hydration, prevent premature aging, and enhance elasticity.
Sunscreen is essential for all skin types and skincare regimens, and adding a broad-spectrum sunscreen can brighten the skin for a dewy look.
For glass skin, opt for a radiant finish foundation which offers lightweight, creamy, medium coverage that can be adjusted to your preference.
