Republic Lifestyle Desk

Glass Skin Care: Tips To Achieve A Flawless, Radiant Complexion

The Korean skincare routine involves a double cleanse, removing makeup and debris, followed by deep cleaning with micellar water or makeup remover towelettes.

Source: Freepik

Regular exfoliation can improve skin texture and remove dead skin, promoting a smoother, more radiant appearance, although everyone's skin has a unique texture.

Source: Freepik

Glass skin requires hydration for a healthy, dewy complexion. After cleansing and toning, apply a facial serum to damp skin.

Source: Freepik

Sheet masks are a great way to pamper your glass skin by boosting moisture and locking in hydration, addressing your skincare concerns.

Source: Freepik

Layering lightweight serum-meets-moisturizer hybrids under thicker creams can maintain skin hydration, prevent premature aging, and enhance elasticity.

Source: Freepik

Sunscreen is essential for all skin types and skincare regimens, and adding a broad-spectrum sunscreen can brighten the skin for a dewy look.

Source: Freepik

For glass skin, opt for a radiant finish foundation which offers lightweight, creamy, medium coverage that can be adjusted to your preference.

Source: Freepik