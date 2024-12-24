Republic Lifestyle Desk

Goa To Andaman And Nicobar Islands: Budget Friendly Places To Visit In India With Family To Ring In New Year 2025

Goa is the ultimate destination for New Year's Eve celebrations in India. Imagine welcoming 2025 with vibrant fireworks lighting up the night sky, renowned DJs spinning electrifying beats. 

Source: instagram

Celebrate New Year's in Andaman & Nicobar Islands with beachside dinners, fireworks, and cultural performances.

Source: Unsplash

Celebrate New Year in Udaipur with your family. Enjoy New Year's Eve Festival featuring live music, dance, and food stalls.

Source: Freepik

The Cochin Carnival in kerala features a diverse range of sports events and competitions, including bicycle races, marathons, beach bike races, swimming, boxing, kayaking, and wrestling. 

Source: instagram

Spiti Valley is a breathtakingly beautiful destination in Himachal Pradesh, known for its rugged terrains, snow-capped mountains, picturesque villages, and serene Buddhist monasteries.

Source: AI

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, is a unique destination to celebrate New Year's Eve, offering stunning white desert landscapes, vibrant cultural festivals, and adventure activities.

Source: Gujarat Tourism

Mumbai is a fantastic destination to celebrate New Year's Eve, offering beach parties, luxury cruises, live music, fireworks, and family-friendly events.

Source: Instagram

 Next Story