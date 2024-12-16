Gokarna To Mandarmani, Hidden Beach Spots To Visit On New Year's 2025

Srikshetra Gokarna, located on the western sea shore, is a holiest place in India. It is a peaceful vacation destination with idyllic beaches like Om, Kudle, Half Moon, and Paradise.
Mandarmani Beach, India's longest driveable beach, offers extensive sandy expanses and water sports activities like jet skiing, surfing, and motor boat trips for thrilling drives.
The Bangaram island boasts stunning lagoons, lush palm-green beaches, and a rich marine flora and fauna, with the added attraction of phosphorescent plankton washing ashore at night.
Agonda Beach in South Goa, India, is a serene, clean, and less crowded spot with white sands, colorful shacks, and palm trees overlooking the Arabian Sea.
Marari Beach offers a unique blend of sun, surf, and sand, providing an immersive experience into the local community's life and culture, making it an ideal getaway.
Yarada Beach, near Dolphin's Nose viewpoint and historic Visakhapatnam, attracts domestic and international tourists seeking unexploited beach destinations in India.
The Talasari beach, surrounded by the Subarnarekha river, boasts sand dunes, red crabs, fishing hamlets, and nearby mangrove trees of Bichitrapur.
