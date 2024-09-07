Republic Lifestyle Desk
Golden Tips To Reduce The Intake Of Sugary Drinks
Water is a healthier alternative to sugary drinks as it provides hydration without adding calories or sugar to your diet.
You can choose unsweetened versions of beverages like tea, coffee, or plant-based milk.
Consume a homemade smoothie for an energy boost.
Gradually decrease the sugar content in your tea or coffee, gradually increasing the amount from three to one over time.
Store healthier beverages like herbal teas or infused water instead of sugary ones at home.
Read nutrition labels for sugar content in drinks, avoiding terms like fructose corn syrup or sucrose.
Setting a weekly sugary drink limit can be achieved by gradually reducing intake until sugary drinks become a occasional treat rather than a daily habit.
