Govardhan Puja 2024: Annakoot To Chhappan Bhog, Special Recipes To Try On The Festival

Annakoot Bhog is a delectable dish made by chopping vegetables, radish leaves, and washing tomatoes, seasoned with cumin seeds, turmeric, coriander powder, ginger, and tomatoes.

Source: Freepik

Prepare delicious Suji halwa by cooking semolina in ghee, adding hot water, and finishing with crunchy nuts and warm cardamom powder.
 

Source: yummytummyaarthi.com

Chappan Bhog can be prepared on Janmashtami offering, features 56 delectable prasadam items, including Lord Krishna's favourite milk products like Makhan Mishri, Kheer, Rasgulla, Rabdi, and Malpua.

Source: fork_and_me/instagram

Rajasthani thali includes Dal Baati Churma, a split chickpea lentil curry with wheat bread and sweet wheat flour dessert, Gatta Curry, a yogurt-based dumpling dish, and Ker Sangri, a vegetable dish.

Source: Freepik

Gajar Ka halwa can be prepared by  Cook grated carrots in milk and ghee until thick, then add sugar, cardamom, and nutmeg, mix well, and garnish with nuts and raisins.

Source: awesomecuisine

 Moong dal ka halwa can be prepared by soaking moong dal, grind into paste, cook in ghee with milk, sugar, and nuts. Garnish with nuts and serve warm or chilled.

Source: Freepik

Rasmalai can be includes 12 rasgullas, 1 tin of maid condensed milk, 2 cups of milk, green cardamom powder, saffron strands, and chopped pistachios and almonds for garnish.

Source: X

Mix flour, yogurt, and cardamom, fry Jalebi spirals, simmer milk with sugar, cardamom, and saffron, soak Jalebi in Rabdi, and serve warm or chilled.

Source: Freepik

Kachori, made by mixing flour, salt, baking powder, ghee, and water, is filled with a spiced potato-onion-pea mix, fried until golden, and served with chutney.
 

Source: Freepik

Govardhan Puja thali can be prepared by mixing rice, lentils, and veggies for Annakoot, add spices and ghee, serve hot. Make Makhan Mishri with mishri and butter. Offer panchamrit, chappan bhog. 

Source: Freepik