Republic Lifestyle Desk

Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi Of The Festival

In 2024, Govardhan Puja is celebrated on November 2nd, Saturday, and its mythology is deeply rooted in Hinduism.

Deepavali, a Hindu festival, is a 5-day celebration with Govardhan Pooja, a day after Diwali, focusing on wealth and prosperity prayers and deity blessings.

Govardhan Puja, a significant Hindu festival, falls on the first lunar day of Shukla Paksha in Kartik month, according to the Hindu Calendar.

Govardhan Pooja celebrates Lord Krishna's victory over Lord Indra, where he saved Gokul's people from Indra's wrath with Govardhan Parvat's assistance.

Vrindavan people revered Lord Indra for abundant rainfall, while Lord Krishna taught them to preserve nature. Puja's significance lies in devotees' belief in their deity and God's protection.

Gujarati New Year is celebrated on Govardhan Pooja, while Maharashtra celebrates it as 'Bali Padva' or 'Bali Pratipada', with legends suggesting Vamana defeated Bali.

The puja begins with devotees creating cow dung hills representing Mount Govardhan and decorating them with flowers and kumkum.

It is then followed by devotees performing 'Parikrama' (rounds) around the cow dung hillocks and worshipping Govardhan parvat to pray for the protection and happiness of their family.

Govardhan Puja Vidhi involves bathing cows or bulls and worshipping them with saffron and garlands.

