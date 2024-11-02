Republic Lifestyle Desk

Govardhan Puja 2024: Image Greetings To Share On This Festive Occasion

Govardhan is celebrated because of Krishna's victory over Indra, honours Krishna and Govardhan Mountain, marking the power of faith and devotion observed on the first day of the Kartik month.

May the blessings of Lord Krishna bring prosperity and happiness in your life on Govardhan Puja. 

Wishing you a happy Govardhan Puja, may your life be filled with love, peace, and harmony.

May the divine power of Govardhan protect and guide you on your life's journey.

Just like Krishna protected the people of Gokul, may God protect you from all harm.

May the selfless love of Krishna inspire you to serve humanity.

Just as Govardhan hill was lifted by Krishna, may your problems be lifted by the divine power.

Warm greetings on Govardhan Puja, may your life be filled with joy and prosperity.

May the divine power of Govardhan bring happiness and success in your life.

Best wishes on Govardhan Puja, may Lord Krishna's love guide you.

