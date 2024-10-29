Govardhan 2024: Wishes, Greetings, Messages To Share On The Festival

May Lord Krishna's love protect you through difficulties in life. I hope he abundantly blesses you on this auspicious day. Shubh Govardhan Puja.
Filled with faith and prayers, love and light, peace and calm, may this day bring you joy and everything beyond. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.
Celebrate the auspicious day with Lord Krishna in your heart and wish for his blessings in every step of your life. Happy Govardhan Puja.
All hail the Lord of Gokul, all hail the son of Maa Yashoda, and all hail Lord Krishna who protects, loves and guides his followers. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.
A day of faith, a day of happiness and immense love, I wish you peace above everything else. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.
Hope Lord Krishna's blessings light up your and your loved ones' path with prosperity, brightness and happiness. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.
Care, share, love, and protect! On this day, I hope that Lord Krishna showers you with his blessings and love. Wishing a Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.
Happy Govardhan Puja! I hope this Govardhan Puja is full of fun and beautiful moments. May Lord Krishna bless you with good health, prosperity, and joy.
May we all learn how to protect each other and share our sorrows to lessen them. Happy Govardhan Puja.
