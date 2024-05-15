May 14, 2024
Guide, Teesri Kasam: Timeless Classics Of Waheeda Rehmaan
Ram Aur Shyam is about Ramchandra, abused by Gajendra, flees and is mistaken for Shyamrao in a village. Anjana and her father resist, and Gajendra plans a brutal death for Shyamrao and his supporters.
Source: IMDb
Neel Kamal revolves around Ram who rescues sleepwalker Sita Raichand and marries her mother. Sita's unusual behavior and attraction to a previous birth complicate her disappearance.
Source: IMDb
Guide is about an ex-tour guide, who is mistaken for a sage by villagers, reflects on his past and lost love to seek spiritual wisdom.
Source: IMDb
Teesri Kasam is about a naive bullock-cart driver falls in love with a traveling courtesan, directed by Basu Bhattacharya, written by Phanishwar Nath Renu and Nabendu Ghosh, and stars Raj Kapoor.
Source: IMDb
Kagaz Ka Phool is about Suresh Sinha, who is a renowned director, casts Shanti as the lead in a film, but her superstar status leads to a decline in his career.
Source: IMDb
Kala Bazaar is about Kimtilal, a corrupt police officer, bribes for his work, but his son Kamal, who later becomes an honorable officer, learns about his father's crimes.
Source: IMDb
Khamoshi is about a nurse who struggles to balance professional life and emotions, falling in love and compassion when caring for others, directed by Asit Sen.
Source: IMDb