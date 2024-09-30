Republic Lifestyle Desk
Guilt-Free Zucchini Fries Recipe For Healthy Snacking
Ingredients: : 2 medium zucchinis, 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, 1/2 tsp paprika, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp black pepper, 1/4 cup olive
Source: Freepik
Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).
Cut zucchinis into long, thin strips (fry shapes).
3. In a shallow dish, mix flour, panko breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
Dip each zucchini strip into flour mixture, coating evenly.
Place coated zucchini on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Drizzle olive oil over zucchini. Bake for 20-25 minutes until crispy and golden brown. Remove from oven, cool slightly, and serve hot with your preferred dipping sauce.
