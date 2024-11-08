Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes For Prakash Utsav

May the radiant teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji enlighten your soul, leading you towards spiritual wisdom and inner peace. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!
Source: Freepik
Wishing you abundant joy and prosperity on Guru Nanak Jayanti. May Guru Nanak's blessings illuminate your path, bringing happiness and righteousness to your life.
Source: Freepik
Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! May the divine grace of Guru Nanak guide you through life, filling your days with love, compassion, and fulfilment.
Source: Freepik
On this sacred occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, may your life be infused with the divine blessings of Waheguru. May you walk a path of righteousness and contentment. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!
Source: Freepik
As we celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti, may the light of Guru Nanak's wisdom shine brightly in your heart. Wishing you a life filled with spiritual richness, peace, and prosperity.
Source: Freepik
Nanak Naam Jahaaz Hai, Jo Chadhe So Uttre Paar.” (Nanak's name is like a ship which will take you to your salvation.)
Source: Freepik
He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God. - Guru Nanak
Source: Freepik
Even Kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God.
Source: Freepik
Dwell in peace in the home of your being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you.
Source: Freepik
Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore.
Source: Freepik