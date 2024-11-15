Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: 10 Inspirational Quotes For Strength, Life And Resilience

Source: Pexels
"Only fools argue whether to eat meat or not. They don't understand truth, nor do they meditate on it. Who can define what is meat and what is plant? Who knows where the sin lies…" - Guru Nanak
"There is but One God. His name is Truth; He is the Creator. He fears none; he is without hate. He never dies; He is beyond the cycle of births and death. He is self-illuminated…" - Guru Nanak
