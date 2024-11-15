Republic Lifestyle Desk

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: 10 Inspirational Quotes For Strength, Life And Resilience

"Whatever kind of seed is sown in a field, prepared in due season, a plant of that same kind, marked with the peculiar qualities of the seed, springs up in it." - Guru Nanak

"Owing to ignorance of the rope the rope appears to be a snake; owing to ignorance of the Self the transient state arises of the individualized, limited, phenomenal aspect of the Self." - Guru Nanak

"Only fools argue whether to eat meat or not. They don't understand truth, nor do they meditate on it. Who can define what is meat and what is plant? Who knows where the sin lies…" - Guru Nanak

"If the people use the wealth bestowed on them by God for themselves alone or for treasuring it, it is like a corpse. But if they decide to share it with others, it becomes sacred food." - Guru Nanak

"There is but One God. His name is Truth; He is the Creator. He fears none; he is without hate. He never dies; He is beyond the cycle of births and death. He is self-illuminated…" - Guru Nanak

"Through shallow intellect, the mind becomes shallow, and one eats the fly, along with the sweets." - Guru Nanak

"Riches cannot be gathered without sin and evil means." - Guru Nanak

"Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore." - Guru Nanak

"From its brilliancy everything is illuminated." - Guru Nanak

"Alone let him constantly meditate in solitude on that which is salutary for his soul, for he who meditates in solitude attains supreme bliss." - Guru Nanak

