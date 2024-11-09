Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Date, Time, History, Significance

Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrated on November 15th in 2024, falls on the 15th lunar day of the Kartik Hindu month.
The Purnima Tithi commences on November 15, 2024, at 06:19 AM and ends at 02:58 AM on November 16, 2024.
The festival, believed to be as old as Sikhism, is believed to have originated on the full moon day of Kartik or April 15, 1469.
History: Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on April 14, 1469, in Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, Punjab. Sikh communities believed he was born on Kartik Purnima, celebrated on the full moon day.
Guru Nanak, a spiritual figure, challenged traditional societal norms, promoting equality, justice, and devotion to God, promoting selfless service and truth-based living.
Guru Nanak, a 15th-century spiritual teacher, founded Sikhism, wrote the Guru Granth Sahib, and completed 974 hymns, making him the most powerful and eternal Guru.
Guru Nanak's Udasis, or travels, significantly influenced Sikhism by promoting peace, unity, and devotion, challenging caste system, idolatry, and superficial religious practices.
Significance: The Guru Granth Sahib festival, a significant Sikh event, promotes wealth, social fairness, and selfless service, commemorating Guru Nanak Jayanti's timeless values.
The festival celebrates Guru Nanak's birthday with religious rituals, community-oriented activities, and a Nagar kirtan procession led by Panj Pyare, featuring traditional instruments and hymns.
The procession of the holy scripture, featuring Kirtan and hymns of Guru Granth Sahib, is a vibrant display of devotion and community spirit.
