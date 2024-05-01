May 1, 2024
Hacks For Sweat Proof Make-Up In Summers
Bronzer is applied to cheekbones, forehead, and nose for tan-like complexion and depth, and can also be used as eyeshadow on eyelids.
Source: Freepik
Mixing sunscreen with other products can dilute its effectiveness and cause uneven application, compromising overall UV radiation defense.
Source: Freepik
Water based foundations are suitable for sensitive, dehydrated, or dry skin types, and acne-prone skin prefers water-based formulas as they don't add extra oil.
Source: Freepik
Translucent powder is ideal for setting makeup or finishing a look, smoothing out uneven textures like scarring, visible pores, bumpiness, or roughness, rather than providing coverage or skin tone.
Source: Freepik
Blotting sheets and papers are small, extra-absorbent paper used to remove oil and sweat without damaging makeup.
Source: Freepik
Consuming water before meals aids in hydration, improved food digestion, and faster feeling of fullness.
Source: Freepik
The masacara in summers enhances and volumizes lashes for a natural, defined look, with one coat providing a natural look, and additional coats for more drama.
Source: Freepik