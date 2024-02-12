February 11, 2024
Happy Birthday Rose: A Look At BLACKPINK Member's Iconic Fashion Moments
BLACKPINK Rose attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet in an all-black Saint Laurent outfit. It featured a long black skirt with a cutout wrap-around top that exposed her torso and shoulders.
Source: X
The singer made her MET Gala debut in 2021. She opted for a little black dress with a white bow embellishment.
Source: X
Rose was also seen at the Tiffany and Co event dressed up in a white cutout gown by Rokh.
Source: X
Rose's Cannes Film Festival debut came in 2023, for which she was styled in a black dress.
Source: X
Rose attended the 2023 VMA Awards with the rest of the BLACKPINK members and stunned in a turtleneck black dress with a trail.
Source: X