February 11, 2024

Happy Birthday Rose: A Look At BLACKPINK Member's Iconic Fashion Moments

BLACKPINK Rose attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet in an all-black Saint Laurent outfit. It featured a long black skirt with a cutout wrap-around top that exposed her torso and shoulders.

Source: X

The singer made her MET Gala debut in 2021. She opted for a little black dress with a white bow embellishment.

Source: X

Rose was also seen at the Tiffany and Co event dressed up in a white cutout gown by Rokh.

Source: X

Rose's Cannes Film Festival debut came in 2023, for which she was styled in a black dress.

Source: X

Rose attended the 2023 VMA Awards with the rest of the BLACKPINK members and stunned in a turtleneck black dress with a trail.

Source: X

View Next Slide