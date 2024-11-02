Republic Lifestyle Desk

Happy Chhath Puja 2024: Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp And Facebook Status For The Festival

Yamuna Chhath or Chaiti Chhath Puja is scheduled for April 14 and 15. Here are best wishes and images are available for sharing with loved ones.

Sending warm wishes for a blessed and fulfilling Yamuna Chhath Puja to you and your family. Happy Chhath Puja!


 

Wishing you and your family a harmonious and prosperous Yamuna Chhath Puja. Stay blessed!


 

As you offer prayers to the Sun God, may your life light up with hope and positivity. Happy Yamuna Chhath Puja to you and your family.


 

Chhath Puja is about sincere devotion, perseverance, faith, and one's belief. May the gracious rays of the Sun God light up your life. Happy Yamuna Chhath Puja.


 

As you celebrate Yamuna Chhath Puja, may your prayers reach the Sun God, and may your life be brightened with the divine light. Happy Chhath!


 

Sending you warm wishes on Yamuna Chhath Puja. May the Sun God's divine presence bring positivity and light into your life.


 

On this Chhath puja, may chhathi Maiya give you the courage of a lion and the strength of an elephant. Happy Yamuna Chhath.


 

May this Yamuna Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune and success for you. Be blessed by Sun God.


 

