Happy Diwali 2024: Easy Rangoli Designs To Brighten Up Your Deepavali Decor

The most awaited ‘Light of Festival’ is here. To amp up your house with easy Diwali rangoli designs, check out the following.
Source: Pexels
To make these easy Diwali rangoli designs you'll need flowers, diya, colours, and petals.
Source: Pexels
A vibrant Diwali rangoli adds a splash of colours to your home and your life.
Source: storiesbyremita/islandrangoli/Instagram
A simple yet creative design so perfect for the season. The light guides the footsteps with blessings into the house.
Source: radiantrangoli/Instagram
Invite blessings with Lord Ganesha rangoli.
Source: Khushleen Sehgal/radiantrangoli/Instagram
Recreate this rangoli using just four colours, green, pink, orange and white.
Source: Chaitali's Art/Instagram
A swastik rangoli design using more of a yellow colour shade.
Source: Chaitali's Art/Instagram
Add a touch of Peacock feather design and amp up your house with this rangoli.
Source: Chaitali's Art/Instagram
Stay strong to your roots by adding traditional Diwali Rangoli this Diwali.
Source: Chaitali's Art/Instagram
May these rangoli designs add a spark to your home and your heart. Happy Diwali 2024!
Source: Pexels