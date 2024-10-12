Happy Dussehra 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status To Share

Dussehra, an annual Hindu festival, commemorates Lord Ram's victory over Ravana, freeing his slaves and his wife Sita from Ravana's clutches.
Source: Freepik
Wishes- Wishing you a happy Dussehra filled with vibrant festivities and joyous triumphs of good over evil.
Source: Freepik
Wishes- Wishing a Dussehra filled with sweet moments and cherished memories, celebrating with love and happiness.
Source: Freepik
On Dussehra, let's celebrate the victory of righteousness and wish you happiness and success.
Source: Freepik
Sending you warm wishes on this festive occasion. May you find peace and joy in every moment. Happy Dussehra!
Source: Freepik
May the spirit of Dussehra empower you to defeat all obstacles in your path. Have a wonderful celebration!
Source: Freepik
Wishing a joyful Vijayadashami, hoping this festival brings peace, prosperity, and happiness.
Source: Freepik
Happy Dussehra! May the victory of good over evil inspire you to overcome all challenges in life.
Source: Freepik
Wishing a happy Vijayadashami, may the triumph of good over evil bring joy and prosperity to your life.
Source: Freepik
Sending you warm wishes for Vijayadashami! May you celebrate with joy and create beautiful memories!
Source: Freepik