Apr 19, 2025

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

Happy Easter 2025: Try This Classic Deviled Eggs This Paschal Sunday+ Recipe Guide

Step 1

Place a steamer basket into a large pot. Fill pot with 1 inch of water. Cover and bring to a simmer over high heat. Remove the lid. Carefully place the eggs into the steamer basket. Cover the pot. Steam for 12 minutes. Meanwhile, fill a bowl with ice and cover with water. After the 12 minutes, remove the lid, and carefully transfer the eggs to the ice bath.

Source: Pexels

Step 2

Peel and halve the eggs. Transfer the yolks to a large bowl. Transfer the halved, hollowed whites to a plate and transfer to the fridge.

Source: Pexels

Step 3

Mash the yolks with the back of a fork. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper to taste. Add the mayonnaise, mustard, and pickle juice, starting with 1 – 2 teaspoons. Set aside a few teaspoons of the chives for garnish. Add the remaining chives to the yolks, and stir until you have a smooth mixture. Taste. Adjust with salt and pepper to taste. If it’s too creamy, add more pickle juice (or vinegar or lemon) to taste. If it’s not creamy enough, add another spoonful of mayonnaise. If you want more mustard flavour, add another 1/2 teaspoon or more to taste. 

Source: Pexels

Step 4

When the mixture is seasoned to your liking, you can use a small spoon to fill the egg white cavities, or you can transfer it to a quart-sized storage bag, snip off a corner, and pipe it into the whites.

Source: Pexels

Step 5

To finish, sprinkle with paprika and the reserved chives. Recipe credit: alexandracooks

Source: Pexels