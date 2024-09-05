Republic Lifestyle Desk
Happy Teachers' Day 2024: Inspiring Quotes By Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
The end product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.
The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bad as he imagines.
God lives, feels and suffers in every one of us, and in the course of time, his attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us.
True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.
Man is a paradoxical being- the constant glory and scandal of this world.
It takes centuries to make a little history; it takes centuries of history to make a tradition.
The main function of a university is not to grant degrees and diplomas but to develop the university spirit and advance learning. The former is impossible without corporate life.
