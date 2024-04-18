April 18, 2024
Happy Valley, Char Dukan: Hidden Places Of Mussorie
Happy Valley is situated on the western side of the Library Point, Mussoorie. It is very popular for the estates, temples, and gardens. The most ideal time to visit is between March-June.
Source: euttranchal
Char dukan is a diverse blend of history, greenery, and quietness which is domestic to a few popular cafes, lovely churches, and bold treks.
Source: euttaranchal
Known for its milky streams of water, Kempty Fall was created by a British officer as a put for organizing tea parties. At a height of 4500 ft surrounded by the valleys of Mussoorie.
Source: euttaranchal
Mossy Falls in Mussorie are set only 7 km from the main city centre so you can easily reach them by taking a rickshaw or a private taxi.
Source: Veenaworld
George Everest House was largely responsible for surveying the meridian arc from the southernmost point of India north to Nepal, a distance of about 2,400 kilometres (1,500 mi).
Source: euttaranchal
Lal Tibba is the highest peak`s topmost point and most famous place in Mussoorie. Popular among tourists and travellers for viewing long trails of major mountain peaks as well as romantic sunset.
Source: mussoorietourism
Gun Hill is also steeped in history and has played an important role in the history of Mussoorie. You may use a rope car which is about 400m long or by bridle path which takes atleast 40 minutes.
Source: euttranchal