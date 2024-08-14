Republic Entertainment Desk
Hardik Pandya’s Ex-wife Natasa Stankovic’s Fashion Game Is On Point
Natasa's this outfit look chic and casual at the same time.
Source: Instagram
Natasa looks stunning in this Barbie look. She paired her all pink outfit with beret cap.
Source: Instagram
Natasa looks stunning in this all black outfit. She paired it with a Christian Dior bag and black pumps.
Source: Instagram
Natasa exudes elegance in this off-shoulder shimmery gown. With minimal makeup and accessories, it looks picture perfect.
Source: Instagram
Natasa's this cord dress gives ultimate fashion goals. She paired it with green gladiator heels.
Source: Instagram
This look is the perfect set for casual outing without being uncomfortable.
Source: Instagram