Hartalika Teej 2024: Date, Time, Puja, Rituals, And Significance
Date: Hartalika Vrat will be celebrated on September 6, 2024. As per the mythological significance, this auspicious day falls on the third day of the bright half of Bhadrapada.
Time: Hartalika Teej, a significant Hindu festival celebrated on Tritiya Tithi in Bhadrapada, is set for September 6, 2024, with Haritalika Puja Muhurta starting at 05:32 A.M.
Rituals: Before the fast, satvik food is consumed, puja preparations are completed, Sargi is eaten during Brahma Muhurta, and women refrain from eating and drinking.
Women wear solah shringar, 16 traditional ornaments, including sindoor, mangalsutra, and bangles, for marriage and offer them to Goddess Parvati during Puja.
The Haryali Teej, a monsoon festival in Rajasthan, features women playing under trees on swings, a tradition dedicated to Parvati.
History: Hartalika Teej is a tale of Goddess Parvati's devotion to Lord Shiva, who endured immense atonement for her desire to marry Shiva, despite her father's desire for Vishnu.
Significance: The festival is a celebration of worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, aiming to bring blessings for a harmonious marriage and family well-being.
