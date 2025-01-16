Republic Lifestyle Desk

Harvard University Explains How To Achieve A Good Work-Life Balance

Work-life balance refers to the split between the time spent on professional responsibilities and the time dedicated to personal activities. It is finding the right mix to succeed in both lives.

Harvard University highlights, “People who work more than 55 hours every week are 1.66 times more likely to get depression and 1.74 times more likely to suffer from anxiety”.

Here are four ways Harvard University encourages achieving work-life balance.

Tip 1: Navigate flexible work arrangements.

Tip 2: Address the difficulty of stress and anxiety. 

Tip 3: If you're someone leading a team, try to become a mindful leader.

Tip 4: To avoid burnout, try to engage in activities like cooking, trekking, picnics, workouts, shopping, etc. just for fun.

