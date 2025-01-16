Harvard University Explains How To Achieve A Good Work-Life Balance

Work-life balance refers to the split between the time spent on professional responsibilities and the time dedicated to personal activities. It is finding the right mix to succeed in both lives.
Source: Pexels
Harvard University highlights, “People who work more than 55 hours every week are 1.66 times more likely to get depression and 1.74 times more likely to suffer from anxiety”.
Source: Pexels
Here are four ways Harvard University encourages achieving work-life balance.
Source: Pexels
Tip 1: Navigate flexible work arrangements.
Source: Pexels
Tip 2: Address the difficulty of stress and anxiety.
Source: Pexels
Tip 3: If you're someone leading a team, try to become a mindful leader.
Source: Pexels
Tip 4: To avoid burnout, try to engage in activities like cooking, trekking, picnics, workouts, shopping, etc. just for fun.
Source: Pexels