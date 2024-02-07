January 27, 2024
Health Benefits Of Drinking Fig Water On Empty Stomach
Dry fig water obtained by soaking figs, is a great source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Drinking it first thing in the morning can help with digestion and encourage regular bowel movements.
Source: freepik
Fig water can lower blood triglyceride levels, a major contributing factor to heart disease.
Source: Freepik
Figs are high in mucin and contain fiber, which helps the body eliminate waste quickly, drinking fig water on a daily basis can lower the risk of colon cancer, according to NIH.
Source: Freepik
Fig water is a great source of prebiotics, which help with digestion and promote gut health, according to WebMD.
Source: Freepik
Potassium and calcium included in fig water improve bone density and ward against osteoporosis.
Source: Freepik
Fig water can reduce the blood pressure level as they can help flush out excess sodium from the body and balance this imbalance. Fig water is packed with foods high in potassium.
Source: Freepik
