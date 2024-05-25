May 24, 2024
Health Benefits Of HIIT Or High Intensity Workouts
This exercise uses resistance, such as weights or body weight, to build muscle mass and strength. Start with compound exercises like squats and deadlifts, focusing on proper form.
These explosive movements, including jump squats or box jumps, develop power. Emphasize quality over quantity to prevent injury.
Sprinting involves short, maximum-effort runs. After a thorough warm-up, sprint at full speed for short distances, gradually increasing both speed and distance over time.
