March 29, 2024
Health Benefits Of Pomelo Fruit
Pomelo fruit is rich in vitamin C, which acts as an antioxidant and attacks free radicals. The high ascorbic acid content in the fruit enhances white blood cell activity to fight infections.
Pomelo fruit contains limonin, a bitter substance, which stimulates digestion.
Pomelo contains minerals like calcium, iron, copper, zinc, manganese. These minerals are essential for improving and maintaining bone health.
Pomelo juice contains potassium, which is a key nutrient for regulating blood pressure. Potassium is a vasodilator that releases the tension in the blood vessels to maintains blood pressure.
Pomelo contains antioxidants like polyphenols, flavonoids, and ascorbic acid that have been found to reduce the levels of triglycerides and LDL (bad) cholesterol.
Pomelo, like grapefruits, contains spermidine. Spermidine protects the cells from aging and cell damage.
