March 8, 2024
Health Benefits Of Popcorn That Will Amaze You
May aid weight loss: Popcorn is high in fiber, which is relatively low in calories and has a low energy density. With 31 calories per cup, air-popped popcorn contains much fewer calories.
Source: Shutterstock
Reduce the risk of heart disease: Popcorn may help in reducing the risk factors of coronary heart diseases. It also contains polyunsaturated oil, and fiber.
Source: freepik
Popcorn contains a good amount of fiber, which can improve your gut health. Dietary fiber intake can prevent and treat constipation in children and adults.
Source: Freepik
Adding corn fiber to your diet also reduces abdominal discomfort. These actions can together help improve your digestive health when you eat popcorn in moderation.
Source: Freepik
Polyphenols are naturally occurring chemicals derived from plants, fruits, and vegetables. They fight oxidative stress to protect your skin from any damage.
Source: Freepik
Grains like corn contain tryptophan, a naturally occurring amino acid that may that may help increase the production of serotonin which may help boost mood.
Source: Freepik
Popcorn is a whole grain, an important food group that may reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension in humans.
Source: Freepik