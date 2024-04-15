April 15, 2024
Health Benefits Of Swimming
Water-based exercise can help people with arthritis improve the use of their arthritic joints without worsening symptoms. Water-based exercise can also improve the use of affected joints.
Water-based exercise can improve the health of pregnant people and has a positive effect on the pregnant person’s mental health. Swimming can improve family connections.
Water-based exercise can benefit older adults by improving their quality of life and decreasing disability. It can also improve or help maintain the bone health of post-menopausal women.
Swimming can improve hypertension, blood pressure, and cardiovascular health.
Swimming is good at building the lung capacity and breath endurance, not just through the effects of cardiovascular training but also through breath control.
Exercising in water offers many physical and mental health benefits and is a good choice for anyone who wants to be more active.
Swimming can help a person manage or lose weight, build strength, and improve breathing control.
