March 23, 2024
Health Benefits Of Zucchini
Raw zucchini offers a similar nutrition profile as cooked zucchini, but with less vitamin A and more vitamin C, a nutrient which tends to be reduced by cooking.
Zucchini may benefit your eyes, skin, and heart, as well as offer some protection against certain types of cancer, such as prostate cancer.
Zucchini also contains both soluble and insoluble fiber. It may reduce inflammation a symptoms of certain gut disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis
The fiber found in zucchini may also help increase insulin sensitivity, which can help stabilize blood sugar as well.
Zucchini is also rich in potassium, which may help reduce high blood pressure by dilating your blood vessels.
This fruit is rich in water and has a low-calorie density, which may help you feel satisfied throughout the day. Its fiber content may also reduce hunger and keep your appetite at bay.
