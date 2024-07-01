Republic Lifestyle Desk
Healthy Beverages To Stay Warm During Monsoon: Badam Kahwa To Haldi Wala Doodh
Chilled buttermilk, a refreshing monsoon drink with numerous health benefits, is made from the residue left after milk cream is churned into butter or by diluting and mixing water in curd.
Ajwain, when combined with other spices like turmeric, paprika, cumin, black pepper, fennel, and coriander, offers synergistic benefits and can be used for cleansing and detoxification.
Kadha chai is prepared by heating water, add black tea leaves, carom seeds, black pepper, cloves, green cardamom, ginger, turmeric root, lemon juice, and honey. Boil, strain, add lime juice.
Cinnamon and coffee are considered super foods due to their health benefits, and when combined, they provide antioxidants that help the body scavenge free radicals.
Honey, lemon and ginger tea is a potent immune booster due to its high vitamin C content.
Badam Kahwa, traditionally consumed after heavy meals, aids digestion, reduces cholesterol, and improves intestinal tract operations, preventing issues like inflammation and constipation.
Tulsi tea, a medicinal herb in Ayurveda, boosts immunity, reduces stress, and maintains respiratory health. Boil fresh leaves, strain, and enjoy with honey.
