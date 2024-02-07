January 26, 2024
Healthy Microgreens To Grow In Your Kitchen Garden
Basil
Basil is a staple herb for any kitchen garden. It's easy to grow, has many varieties, and can be grown as an annual in cold climates.
Source: Freepik
Kale
Kale is another microgreen that prefers to be grown hydroponically. Kale is quite the face of healthy vegetables today. It has uncountable benefits including prevention of diabetes, heart.
Source: Freepik
Argula microgreens To grow arugula microgreens, scatter the seeds over your soil or growing medium, mist them with water, and cover them with a lid or tray.
Source: Freepik
Raddish Microgreen
Radish microgreens, are quick and easy to seed, grow, and harvest. Radish microgreens are rich in the mineral Manganese. And Vitamins like Vitamin B3 (Niacin), Vitamin B6, Vitamin C
Source: Freepik
Brocolli microgreen
Broccoli microgreens are the baby version of mature microgreens and get ready to be harvested within 10-12 days of germinating. Broccoli microgreens are rich in vitamins A, C.
Source: Freepik
Sunflower microgreen
Sunflower microgreens are a rich source of iron, calcium, folate, protein, zinc, vitamins A, B and D, and essential amino acids.
Source: Freepik
Mizuna microgreen Mizuna and mibuna are easy to grow from seed, indoors or outside, in the ground and in large containers. Seeds should germinate in about a week.
Source: Freepik