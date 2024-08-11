Republic Lifestyle Desk

Healthy Roasted Cauliflower Soup Recipe That You Must-Try

Ingredients 400 gm cauliflower 12-15 cashews 6-8 garlic cloves 1 cup water Salt as per taste Pepper as per taste 2-3 tsp of olive oil

Source: Freepik

Chop cauliflower into small pieces and blanch it in hot water.

Then pan roast it until the cauliflower is charred on all sides.

Let it cool, combine it with soaked cashews and water to create a smooth paste.

Add the soup back to the pan, add more water, and adjust the soup's consistency as desired.

Add pepper, salt and let it simmer

Add olive oil to a pan and fry garlic cloves until they are crisp.

Add fried garlic cloves to the soup and enjoy it.

