Republic Lifestyle Desk
Healthy Roasted Cauliflower Soup Recipe That You Must-Try
Ingredients
400 gm cauliflower
12-15 cashews
6-8 garlic cloves
1 cup water
Salt as per taste
Pepper as per taste
2-3 tsp of olive oil
Source: Freepik
Chop cauliflower into small pieces and blanch it in hot water.
Source: Freepik
Then pan roast it until the cauliflower is charred on all sides.
Source: Freepik
Let it cool, combine it with soaked cashews and water to create a smooth paste.
Source: Freepik
Add the soup back to the pan, add more water, and adjust the soup's consistency as desired.
Source: Freepik
Add pepper, salt and let it simmer
Source: Freepik
Add olive oil to a pan and fry garlic cloves until they are crisp.
Source: Freepik
Add fried garlic cloves to the soup and enjoy it.
Source: Freepik