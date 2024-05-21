May 21, 2024
Healthy Seeds For Summer Season
Chia seeds, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, protein, and minerals, can reduce cardiovascular disease risk, improve blood pressure, inflammation, and cholesterol levels.
Source: Freepik
Flaxseeds, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and protein, promote heart health, lower cholesterol, and aid weight loss due to their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Sunflower seeds, rich in vitamins E, magnesium, and selenium, are nutritious and beneficial for health. They boost immunity, promote hair growth, and are popular in salads, trail mixes.
Pumpkin seeds offer numerous benefits, including weight loss, hair growth, immune function, energy, digestive support, and magnesium. High fiber content aids digestion.
Hemp seeds are a protein-rich, omega-3 fatty acid-rich source, essential for heart health, inflammation reduction, and skin health. They can be consumed in various dishes for energy and strength.
Sesame seeds, also known as 'til', are a nutrient-dense superfood with numerous nutrients like zinc, copper, calcium, vitamins, antioxidants, and dietary fiber. They are an excellent protein source.
Pomegranate seeds, rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, protect cells from oxidative damage and vitamin C, improving skin health by reducing wrinkles, sun damage, acne.
