May 29, 2024
Healthy Snacks To Carry While Travelling
Protein bars for travel, as they're non-toxic, space-efficient, and can be purchased post-travel. They're ideal for pre-or post-workout snacks and maintaining blood sugar balance during bus.
Source: Freepik
Trail mix fruit, one of the options include raisins, banana chips, apple chips, dried apricots, nectarines, cranberries, strawberries, raspberries, and chocolate for energy boost.
Source: Freepik
Roasted Makhana is best consumed within a week of travelling, but can last 10 to 15 days if stored properly in an airtight container with dry silica gel, sealed, and kept cool.
Source: Freepik
Apples, strawberries, and bananas pair well with high protein nut butters like almond or peanut butter for a satisfying snack, available in single-serve pouches.
Source: Freepik
Eggless Oats and Dates cookies are soft, chewy treats made with dates as a natural sweetener, making them an ideal edible gift.
Source: Freepik
Dry cookies, such as shortbread cookies, gingersnaps, and Danish butter cookies, retain their freshness longer due to their minimal moisture content.
Source: Freepik
Gourmet popcorn snack packs are ideal for on-the-go travel, providing a guilt-free indulgence during long-haul flights or overnight journeys, with each pack under 130 calories.
Source: Freepik