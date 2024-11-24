Healthy South Indian Vegetable Idli Recipe For Breakfast

3 tsp oil
1 tsp mustard
1 tsp chana dal
½ tsp cumin / jeera
1 tsp urad dal
pinch hing / asafoetida
few curry leaves
2 chilli, finely chopped
1 inch ginger, finely chopped
5 cashew / kaju, chopped
½ carrot, finely chopped
½ capsicum, finely chopped
2 tbsp sweet corn
5 beans, chopped
2 tbsp peas / matar
¼ tsp turmeric
1 tsp salt
1 cup rava / semolina / suji, coarse
¾ cup curd / yogurt
½ cup water
2 tbsp coriander, chopped
½ tsp eno fruit salt
oil for greasing
Heat oil, add mustard, chana dal, cumin, urad dal, hing, curry leaves, chilli, ginger, and cashew. Sauté until golden brown.
Add carrot, capsicum, sweet corn, beans, and peas to a sauté pan. Saute for 2 minutes, then add turmeric and salt, sautéing slightly.
Add 1 cup of rava and roast on low flame until aromatic, then cool and transfer to a bowl.
Add ¾ cup of curd and mix well. Add ½ cup of water and mix well to form a smooth batter.
After 20 minutes, let the rava absorb water. Mix well, add water as needed, and form an idli batter consistency. Grease the idli plate with oil.
Add ½ tsp eno or baking soda to the batter before steaming, mixing until frothy. Pour the batter into the idli plate immediately, not resting.
