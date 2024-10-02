Republic Lifestyle Desk
Healthy Weight Management To Reducing Risk Of Heart Diseases: Benefits Of Vegetarian Diet
A vegetarian diet may offer weight management benefits and potentially lower diabetes-related health issues compared to non-vegetarian diets, as per reports.
Maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of serious health issues like diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure, while also offering numerous other health benefits.
Consume fresh fruits and vegetables, reduce processed foods, and limit saturated fat and trans fat intake to prevent heart disease, while consuming fibre-rich foods can help prevent high cholesterol.
Reports suggest plant-based foods are rich in phytochemicals, essential nutrients for the immune system, and fibre, which can lower cancer risk.
Research also suggests Vegetarian diets increase longevity by reducing chronic diseases like heart disease, and diabetes with 3-7 years longer lives.
A well-planned vegetarian diet is said to be rich in calcium, vitamin D, and other essential nutrients that can improve bone health, reducing the risk of osteoporosis, fractures, and osteopenia.
A well-planned vegetarian diet can help fight diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers, by reducing inflammation and boosting immune function.
The vegetarian diet may improve the brain with reading, puzzles, learning new skills, taking classes, joining book clubs, and writing to build cognitive reserve.
A balanced diet rich in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory compounds, vitamins, and minerals can help mitigate inflammation and oxidative stress.
