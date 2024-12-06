Heartfelt Loneliness And Depression Quotes To Remind You That You're Never Truly Alone

"If you smile when you are alone, then you really mean it.” -Andy Rooney
“In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer." -Albert Camus
“There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t.” -John Green
“The greatest thing in the world is to know how to belong to oneself.” -Michel de Montaigne
“We can all fight against loneliness by engaging in random acts of kindness.” -Gail Honeyman
“Negative emotions like loneliness, envy, and guilt have an important role to play in a happy life; they’re big flashing signs that something needs to change.” -Gretchen Rubin
“A season of loneliness and isolation is when the caterpillar gets its wings. Remember that next time you feel alone.” - Mandy Hale
“If you go deeper and deeper into your own heart, you’ll be living in a world with less fear, isolation, and loneliness.” -Sharon Salzberg
"I used to think the worst thing in life was to end up all alone. It’s not. The worst thing in life is to end up with people that make you feel all alone.” -Robin Williams
"If you are never alone, you cannot know yourself”. -Paulo Coelho de Souza
