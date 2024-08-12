Republic Lifestyle Desk
Herbal Teas For Constipation: How To Ease Bowel Movements One Sip At A time
A study in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences found that supplementing with rhubarb extract improved stool consistency in female, adult participants within a month.
Fennel tea aids in digestive muscle relaxation, promoting regular bowel movements, and aiding in body cleansing and toxins removal.
Senna, a southern Indian herb, is a natural laxative and promising treatment for constipation, with its tea containing glycosides that stimulate the digestive system.
Elderberry tea and syrup are effective in treating constipation, but more research is needed to fully understand their effectiveness in treating colds and flu.
Slippery Elm tea, a traditional treatment for constipation, contains mucilage, a fibrous gum-like substance, which aids in bulking stools and producing mucin in the digestive tract.
A study by BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies found that ginger tea, a rejuvenating beverage, can help manage constipation in multiple sclerosis patients within three weeks.
Peppermint tea aids digestion and promotes relaxation of bowel wall muscles, making it beneficial for constipation due to its calming effect on the gastrointestinal tract.
