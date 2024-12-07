Herbal Teas To Manage PCOS

Herbal tea, or tea, refers to various herbal teas and herbs used in herbal medicine and folk medicine.
Herbal teas, also known as herbal infusions or tisanes, are beverages made from the infusion or decoction of herbs, spices, or other plant material in hot water.
Cinnamon tea, a caffeine-free beverage effectively reduces elevated blood sugar and insulin levels, aids weight loss, and regulates periods, making it suitable for anytime consumption.
Ginger tea regulates female hormones, controls symptoms like cramps, mood swings, and headaches, and can be enjoyed with ginger tea, lemon, or honey for extra benefits.
Green tea can effectively reduce insulin resistance and free testosterone levels in overweight and obese women with PCOS, suggesting replacing Indian chai with a cup in the morning.
Licorice Root tea reduces testosterone levels and curbs cravings but should be avoided for those with high blood pressure.
Spearmint tea can help individuals with elevated testosterone, hirsutism, and ovulating issues by promoting ovulation and reducing androgens, making it a beneficial addition to daily routines.
