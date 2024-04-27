April 27, 2024
Herbs To Grow In Your Kitchen Garden
Growing coriander in pots. Coriander is a fast-growing annual plant that reaches up to 12 - 22 inches in height. With a little extra care, coriander can grow indoors.
Basil, a hardy herb, thrives indoors and outdoors with proper moisture and sunlight. It can be grown in containers and vegetable garden boxes.
Curry leaf plant can be grown in pots or directly in soil, with deep pots and well-draining soil, and tilled soil for optimal growth.
Plant Mint in wide, shallow containers or hanging pots, using high-quality garden soil mix for sprawling vines and spreading vines.
Sow oregano seeds indoors before expected frost, using a sunny location like a window or other window for germination.
Rosemary plant care in India requires well-drained, sandy soil and six to eight hours of direct sunlight for easy growth.
Plant Thyme in well-drained, gritty soil in full sun, using clay-based soil for container-grown plants. Mulch with light-colored stones or pebbles, and prune after flowering and frost.
