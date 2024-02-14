February 14, 2024
Unique Valentine’s Day Traditions Around The Globe
In Japan, Valentine’s Day is celebrated with a tradition of “giri-choco” or “obligation chocolate” where women give chocolate to male-coworkers and friends.
Source: Freepik
In South Korea, Valentine’s day is celebrated on the 14th of every month. On this day, couples exchange corresponding gifts and gestures, culminating in a grand celebration.
Source: Freepik
Danish couples exchange pressed white flowers called “snowdrops” as a symbol of love on Valentine’s Day. Men write affectionate notes or poems known as “gaekkebrev” and sign them anonymously.
Source: Freepik
In Wales, Valentine’s day is celebrated with a unique tradition called “Dydd Santes Dwynwen,” named after the Welsh patron saint of lovers. Couples exchange intricately carved wooden love spoons.
Source: Freepik
Valentine’s day is known as “Ystävänpäivä,” in Finland, which translates to “Friend’s Day.” Rather focusing solely on romantic love, Finns celebrate all types of relationships by exchanging cards.
Source: Freepik
Valentine’s day in Ghana is marked by vibrant festivals and events, often featuring live music, dancing, and cultural performances.
Source: Freepik
Spain celebrates San Valentín, or Saint Valentine's day, on February 14, with gifts, romantic dinners and loving customs which are not too dissimilar to those of Americans.
Source: Freepik