February 14, 2024

Unique Valentine’s Day Traditions Around The Globe

In Japan, Valentine’s Day is celebrated with a tradition of “giri-choco” or “obligation chocolate” where women give chocolate to male-coworkers and friends.

Source: Freepik

In South Korea, Valentine’s day is celebrated on the 14th of every month. On this day, couples exchange corresponding gifts and gestures, culminating in a grand celebration.

Source: Freepik

Danish couples exchange pressed white flowers called “snowdrops” as a symbol of love on Valentine’s Day. Men write affectionate notes or poems known as “gaekkebrev” and sign them anonymously.

Source: Freepik

In Wales, Valentine’s day is celebrated with a unique tradition called “Dydd Santes Dwynwen,” named after the Welsh patron saint of lovers. Couples exchange intricately carved wooden love spoons.

Source: Freepik

Valentine’s day is known as “Ystävänpäivä,” in Finland, which translates to “Friend’s Day.” Rather focusing solely on romantic love, Finns celebrate all types of relationships by exchanging cards.

Source: Freepik

Valentine’s day in Ghana is marked by vibrant festivals and events, often featuring live music, dancing, and cultural performances.

Source: Freepik

Spain celebrates San Valentín, or Saint Valentine's day, on February 14, with gifts, romantic dinners and loving customs which are not too dissimilar to those of Americans.

Source: Freepik

View Next Slide