January 18, 2024
Here Is How Drinking Black Tea Regularly Can Help You Lead A Healthy Lifestyle
Black tea is the most common variety of tea which is very easily accessible.
Black tea is accompanied by a couple of health benefits. Here is why you should include it in your daily diet.
Reduces risk of cancer: As per reports, black tea contains polyphenols that may help increase cancer cell death. It also helps in decreasing the growth of certain cancers in your body.
Improves gut health: Polyphenols and antibacterial compounds present in black tea help in boosting immunity and digestive health.
Improves focus: Black tea contains caffeine, along with an amino acid called L-theanine. This combination helps in enhancing alertness and focus.
Regulates heart health: According to studies, drinking tea regularly can decrease blood pressure and your chance of suffering a significant cardiovascular event.
