June 2, 2024
Here's Why You Should Avoid Fried Foods During Summers
Greasy foods, high in fat, slow stomach emptying, causing bloating, nausea, and stomach pain due to their slow digestion process.
Source: Freepik
Gut bacteria are vital for health, promoting fiber igestion, immune response, weight regulation, gut health, and heart health by breaking down fiber, producing fatty acids.
Source: Freepik
Greasy foods, high in fat, can lead to weight gain due to their high calorie count. Consuming fried and fast foods increases weight gain and obesity rates.
Source: Freepik
Fried foods like potato chips can elevate blood pressure, lower HDL cholesterol, and contribute to weight gain and obesity, all linked to heart disease risk.
Source: Freepik
Fast food, including fried foods, increases calorie intake, weight gain, poor blood sugar control, inflammation, and type 2 diabetes risk by 55% per week.
Source: Freepik
Greasy foods, including refined carbs and fast food, are linked to increased acne risk in Chinese and Turkish teenagers, with studies showing a 17% and 24% increase respectively.
Source: Freepik
Fast food restaurants often use hydrogenated oils in their fried foods, which are high in trans fats, which can increase the risk of heart disease.
Source: Freepik