Republic Lifestyle Desk
Here's Why You Should Stop Consuming Palm Oil
Palm oil, a saturated fat, can increase LDL cholesterol levels, a risk factor for heart disease and stroke.
Source: Freepik
Palm oil processing and refining can lead to the formation of harmful trans fats, which are known to contribute to heart disease, inflammation, and other chronic health issues.
Source: Unsplash
Palm oil production leads to widespread deforestation, causing harm to orangutans, elephants, and other species.
Source: Freepik
To maintain a healthy weight, it is essential to avoid palm oil.
Source: Unsplash
The substance also leads to bloating, diarrhoea, cramps, and nausea.
Source: Unsplash
To maintain a healthy weight, it is essential to avoid palm oil.
Source: Unsplash
Palm oil's saturated fat content may increase LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, risk factors for heart disease, and slow blood clotting.
Source: Unsplash