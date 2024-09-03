Republic Lifestyle Desk

Here's Why You Should Stop Consuming Palm Oil

Palm oil, a saturated fat, can increase LDL cholesterol levels, a risk factor for heart disease and stroke.

Palm oil processing and refining can lead to the formation of harmful trans fats, which are known to contribute to heart disease, inflammation, and other chronic health issues.

Palm oil production leads to widespread deforestation, causing harm to orangutans, elephants, and other species.

To maintain a healthy weight, it is essential to avoid palm oil.

The substance also leads to bloating, diarrhoea, cramps, and nausea.

Palm oil's saturated fat content may increase LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, risk factors for heart disease, and slow blood clotting.

